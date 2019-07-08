News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Second Armenia President expresses condolences to Arman Kirakossian's family
Second Armenia President expresses condolences to Arman Kirakossian's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan conveyed a telegram of condolence to the Kirakossians, expressing his condolence on the premature death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian.

In the telegram, President Kocharyan highly appreciated Arman Kirakossian’s contributions to the functioning and development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Armenian diplomacy and expressed confidence that Kirakossian’s activities will serve as an example for the new generation of Armenian diplomats.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos