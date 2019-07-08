Second Armenia President expresses condolences to Arman Kirakossian's family

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan conveyed a telegram of condolence to the Kirakossians, expressing his condolence on the premature death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian.

In the telegram, President Kocharyan highly appreciated Arman Kirakossian’s contributions to the functioning and development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Armenian diplomacy and expressed confidence that Kirakossian’s activities will serve as an example for the new generation of Armenian diplomats.