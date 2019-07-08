Armenian army's general staff chief convenes consultation with administration

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan convened today a consultation with the leadership of the armed forces at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The course of implementation of the programs for the first semester of the year 2019 was on the agenda.

Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan assigned the heads of responsible subdivisions to solve the existing problems and organize service.