Armenia Investigative Committee chairman receives Karabakh counterpart

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan received today Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Igor Grigoryan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various issues on the partnership between the investigative committees of the two Armenian republics.

The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh had meetings with the heads of separate subdivisions of the Investigative Committee of Armenia and discussed issues on cooperation. He also toured the building and was introduced to the working conditions.