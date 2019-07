On the occasion of the premature death of renowned historian, diplomat and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian, a mourning register will be open in the vestibule of the central entrance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on July 9 and 10 from 10:00 until 12:00 and from 14:00 until 16:00, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.