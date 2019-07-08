Assembly of Armenians of Europe against closure of Melkonian Educational Institute

Schools and educational institutions preserving and guaranteeing the Armenian identity in the Diaspora are at serious risk. This is stated in the statement issued by the Assembly of Armenians of Europe, which expresses solidarity with the initiative to reopen the Melkonian Educational Institute.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“All Armenian educational institutions need to be protected and preserved in the Diaspora. Schools and educational institutions preserving and guaranteeing our identity in the Diaspora are at serious risk.

The Melkonian Educational Institute in Cyprus must be reopened.

Joining the protest of the alumni of Melkonian Educational Institute around the world, the Assembly of Armenians of Europe expresses its unconditional support to our compatriots fighting for preservation of their identity and native language, fighting against the decision of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) on closure of the Institute and demanding the reopening of this major educational institution.

Joining the fair protest of the alumni of the Institute, we repeat that after the velvet revolution in Armenia, we also anticipate radical changes in the Diaspora.

Different Armenian educational institutions are being closed down in different parts of the world for groundless reasons.

There are many examples.

The velvet revolution gave us Armenians of the Diaspora high hopes, and it is time to become reorganized and reject monopolies, injustice, schism and defective phenomena in the Diaspora.

All institutions of the Armenian Diaspora need to work together within the scope of pan-Armenian and universal interests.”