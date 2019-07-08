Armenia Ambassador to Netherlands elected Chair of Group of Francophone Ambassadors

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan was elected today Chair of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors (GFA) accredited to Armenia, replacing the Ambassador of Morocco, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Expressing gratitude to his colleagues for their trust, Ambassador Balayan considered the fact that he is assuming management of the GFA during Armenia’s chairmanship of the Francophonie Summit symbolic.

Balayan assured his colleagues that he would put in all of his efforts to expand the use of French and promote Francophone values within international organizations operating in The Hague and disseminate the ideas of La Francophonie in the Netherlands.