Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan visit Singapore Botanical Garden (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited the Botanical Garden of Singapore. The ceremony of naming the new type of the Singaporean Orchid, the national flower of Singapore, after the Armenian PM and his wife was held at the Botanic Gardens. Such events take place in Singapore in honor of the country's top-ranking guests and prominent figures.

The Armenian PM’s and his wife’s participation to this event had another meaning as Vanda Miss Joachim, the orchid, which is also known as Singaporean or Aloha Princess Orchid, was named after Singapore-based Armenian florist Agnes Joachim (Ashkhen Hovakimyan) who discovered the flower.

Nikol Pashinyan made a note in the Book of Honor Guests. Then the Prime Minister and Mrs. Hakobyan toured the park.

According to the results of the meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Singapore Nikol Pashinyan and Lee Hsien Loong, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Institute of Botany after Takhtajyan by the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and the National Parks Board of Singapore. It was signed by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and the Director General of the Singapore National Parks Board, the statement said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Channel News Asia and touched upon the results of the talks with his Singaporean counterpart and the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.