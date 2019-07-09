Armenia PM discusses bilateral relations with Singapore Parliament speaker

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Speaker of Singapore Parliament Mr Tan Chuan-Jin.
Welcoming the Armenian PM, Tan Chuan-Jin expressed confidence that his visit to Singapore will contribute to the development and expansion of friendly ties with Armenia.
Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, attached importance of his visit to Singapore.
"We are interested in the development of ties with Singapore, including in political and economic fields," said the prime minister.
In that regard, the PM highlighted the importance of signing a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore and its ratification within a short period of time. The Prime Minister touched upon the priorities of the Government and the systemic changes in Armenia, pointing to the importance of cooperation with Singapore in the implementation of these programs.
The speaker of the Singapore Parliament emphasized the existence of bilateral historical and cultural ties and added that they are a good basis for a new impetus to the cooperation between the governments and the parliaments.