President of Academy of Sciences: Development of archeology in Armenia is of cultural and political importance

The development of archeology in Armenia is of cultural and political importance, said Tuesday the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Radik Martirosyan during the scientific conference ‘Archeology of Armenia in the regional context’.

According to him, the importance of archeology is beyond doubt, and it is necessary to understand the direction in which it should develop on a regional and global scale.

“The development of archeology is impossible without the latest technological solutions, which are also used during excavations in Armenia,” he said.

As reported earlier, the second International Scientific Conference ‘Archeology of Armenia in a Regional Context’ dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences is held in Yerevan on Tuesday.