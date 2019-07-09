MP proposes to lower water level in Lake Sevan to carry out cleaning works

The water level in Lake Sevan should be lowered to carry out the cleaning works, after which it should be restored again, said Prosperous Armenia party MP Hrant Madatyan on Tuesday at the Armenian Parliament.

The Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan, in turn, said the water level in Sevan should be both lowered and raised.

“Work on raising the water level in Lake Sevan should be carried out as quickly as possible. Previously, the cleaning works affected 80 or 100 hectares per year, now, with the participation of the Prime Minister’s staff, the cleaning works will take place both this year and the next two years and will affect the territory of 770 hectares,” the Minister of the Environment assured.