Gagik Tsarukyan about constitutional crisis: I don’t notice anything like that

The judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan has already said that everything should be in accordance with the Constitution and law, the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters on Tuesday.
Asked whether he did not notice the constitutional crisis in the country, Gagik Tsarukyan noted: “I don’t notice anything like that.”
As reported earlier, Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan sent a letter about the constitutional crisis to the Constitutional Court, Parliament, President, and General Assembly of Judges.