Ex-president of Argentina hospitalized in serious condition

Ex-president of Argentina Fernando de la Rua on Monday was urgently hospitalized in serious condition, RIA Novosti reported.
The 81-year-old ex-president, who held the post in 1999-2001, was taken to the Alexander Fleming clinic in Buenos Aires due to heart and kidney failure.
As stated by De La Rua's entourage, despite the fact that his condition remains grave, they remain hopeful for the best.
According to TN, i de la Rua was urgently hospitalized in Janiary due to heart problems. He was discharged only in a month. In 2018, the ex-president also experienced serious health problems and suffered two heart attacks.