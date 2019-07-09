Minister: Problems over Lake Sevan cause 2.8 billion damage

The prosecutor's office initiated criminal cases on the fact of submission of false documents by water user societies, said the Armenian Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan on Monday at the Armenian parliament.
Grigoryan recalled that the state was damaged in the amount of 2.8 billion drams.
“If I am not mistaken, a criminal case has been initiated on the part of Arpa-Sevan tunnel. According to its results, it will be clear how well the work was carried out,” the minister noted.
According to him, the department has sent to the prosecutor's office data of expertise on cleaning coastal areas, and on their basis certain actions would be carried out.