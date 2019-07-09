Armenian FM discusses bilateral issues with his Serbian counterpart

Armenian and Serbian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ivica Dačić met within OSCE Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.
The sides discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, referring to the steps to be taken to intensify the political dialogue, Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.
The sides also focused on deepening cooperation in international structures, as well discussed a number of urgent issues on the regional and international agenda.
The two touched upon the OSCE agenda, exchanged views on the activities of the Organization and its cooperation within OSCE.