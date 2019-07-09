News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenian FM discusses bilateral issues with his Serbian counterpart
Armenian FM discusses bilateral issues with his Serbian counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian and Serbian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ivica Dačić met within OSCE Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.

The sides discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, referring to the steps to be taken to intensify the political dialogue, Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The sides also focused on deepening cooperation in international structures, as well discussed a number of urgent issues on the regional and international agenda.

The two touched upon the OSCE agenda, exchanged views on the activities of the Organization and its cooperation within OSCE.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos