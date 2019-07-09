Armenia competition commission chairman to participate in competition law, policy session in Geneva

Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan has left for Switzerland where he will be participating in the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Competition Law and Policy of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to be held on July 10-12 in Geneva.
The issues on partnership of competition authorities in the fight against anti-competition agreements and assimilations in transboundary markets, voluntary peer review of competition law and policy, technical assistance and capacity-building in the field of competition, as well as competition in digital economy and the healthcare sector will be discussed during the session.