Wednesday
July 10
Armenia My Step faction head: No decision on Constitutional Court yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step parliamentary faction hasn’t made a decision on the situation created in the Constitutional Court yet. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts told journalists at the National Assembly today.

According to her, the faction still hasn’t decided whether it will consult with parliamentary factions or take another path.

“We read Vahe Grigoryan’s letter, but we’re not rushing to provide solutions or draw conclusions. For the time being, the My Step faction doesn’t have a formulated position on its future actions. I don’t think we have the right to rush in such a situation,” Makunts said.

She stated that the faction also doesn’t have a clear position on whether the Constitutional Court is in a crisis or not.
