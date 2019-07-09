Armenia justice minister receives high-level CoE experts

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today high-level experts of the Council of Europe Diana Kovacheva (former Minister of Justice of Bulgaria, current Deputy Ombudsman of Bulgaria) and Gerhard Reissner (former president of the Consultative Council of European Judges, the International Association of Judges and the European Association of Judges), who were led by Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova.
Greeting the guests, the minister attached importance to the meeting with the experts and presented the priorities of the Ministry of Justice for judicial and legal reforms and anti-corruption.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to specification of the grounds and procedures for instituting disciplinary proceedings against a judge and the scope of authorities entitled to institute disciplinary proceedings against a judge, the toolkits of the Anti-Corruption Court and Anti-Corruption Committee, improvement of the institution of declaration of the assets, revenues and expenditures of officials and other issues.
Over the next two days, the leadership of the Ministry of Justice will continue to work with the high-level European experts to prepare a roadmap for judicial and legal reforms.