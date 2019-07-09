US, China should resume trade talks this week

The US and China should resume trade talks this week after a two-month break, but a year after the start of the trade war there are almost no signs of a rapprochement between the two states, Reuters reported.
US President Donald Trump agreed to postpone the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 300 billion after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan at the end of June, while both parties are engaged in talks.
According to Trump, China will resume major purchases of US agricultural products, and the US will ease some export restrictions on Chinese giant Huawei Technologies.
But sources familiar with the negotiation process and analysts in Washington specializing in China believe that the Trump-Xi Jinping meeting didn’t clear the way for the heads of the delegations to overcome the contradictions that caused the suspension of the talks in May.
A US official said last week the discussions were expected to resume with a phone call between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
A US Trade Representative said the call was expected this week, but gave no further details.
There is no indication that the parties will resume negotiations using a text that was generally agreed upon before China abandoned a number of commitments in early May, after which Trump raised the tax on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion to 25%.
The US is demanding China to change its policy to more effectively protect US intellectual property, stop the violent transfer and theft of commercial secrets, and limit large-scale government subsidies for industrial companies.