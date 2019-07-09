Armenia deputy justice minister receives CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Director

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Tigran Khachikyan received today Director of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Jean-Philippe Bozouls and Head of the International Cooperation Programs Department of the Secretariat of the Congress Dmitry Marchenko.
Welcoming the colleagues to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, the deputy minister highly appreciated the efforts that have been made within the scope of the Strengthening of Institutional Capacities of the Union of Communities of Armenia and Promotion of Transparent and Participatory Local Self-Governance in Armenia Project.
In his turn, Jean-Philippe Bozoul expressed gratitude for the reception, noting that the Congress highly appreciates Armenia’s marked anti-corruption policy and adding that the Congress is willing to continue cooperation in this direction.
Several other issues related to the national level of open governance toolkits were touched upon during the meeting.
Summing up the meeting, the parties expressed willingness to continue the close cooperation.