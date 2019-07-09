Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) considered today the draft Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh with 10 extra-parliamentary forces.
As reported the National Assembly of Artsakh, at the outset, Speaker of the National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan expressed gratitude to the attendees for accepting the invitation and underscored the organizing of discussions on such major documents in terms of having a code that will be in line with the standards for democratic elections.
The parliamentary speaker also noted that the National Assembly had adopted the Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh in the first reading during its June 27 session and that discussions will provide the opportunity to gather the recommendations of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces and submit them to the government before the second reading.
Afterwards, Minister of Justice Ararat Danielyan presented the main directions of, innovations in and the amendments to the draft Electoral Code, after which the representatives of the extra-parliamentary forces asked questions and made recommendations.