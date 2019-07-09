Armenia President expresses condolences on death of legendary Armenian footballer

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has expressed his condolence on the death of legendary Armenian footballer Sargis Hovivyan.
The President’s condolence message particularly reads as follows:
“Legendary footballer, sport master of the former USSR, merited coach of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Sargis Hovivyan, who was one of my idols during my teenage years and in my prime, has passed away.
He was one of the best in the history of Armenian football, one of the first among legendary athletes and one of the most unique among footballers who played as forwards.
Sargis Hovivyan made a great contribution to the advancement of Armenian football as an athlete and as a coach.
I respect the talent and memory of Sargis Hovivyan.
I express my condolences to his family, relatives and close ones and share their sorrow.”