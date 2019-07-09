News
Israeli ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky (residence in Jerusalem) presented his credentials on Tuesday to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Armenian President’s press service reported.

Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenia attaches importance to the development of relations with Israel.

The two countries have ample opportunities for cooperation, he said adding that the time has come to realize these opportunities.

Eliav Belotserkovsky, in turn, assured that during his tenure he will not regret efforts to expand interaction between countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

The sides touched upon the development of Armenian-Israeli relations in the fields of innovation, information technology, culture and tourism.

The ambassador noted that Israel, like Armenia, has few natural resources, and the main wealth of the countries is human resources.

Sarkissian noted that Israel is the center of innovations and high technologies, which Armenia and the countries are striving to become, and the countries have something to learn from each other.
