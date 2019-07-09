News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Donald Tusk: There is no military solution but only political settlement of Karabakh conflict
Donald Tusk: There is no military solution but only political settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict can only be resolved by political means in accordance with international law and principles, President of the EU Council Donald Tusk said after meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, EU Council’s press service reported.

“Referring to stability in the region, we also discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There is no military solution but only a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their focus on a fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act,” he said. “We appreciate the overall decrease of tensions but like the co-chairs, we have been concerned by the recent casualties along the Line of Contact. Restraint is important and so are measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favourable to productive talks. The EU is already supporting peace-building activities and is ready to assist concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Russia FMs discuss Artsakh issue
The sides discussed issues of Armenian-Russian allied relations, cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats…
 OSCE PA encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify dialogue
The delegates also welcomed the recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
 NGO member: Armenia's authorities continue line of previous authorities on Karabakh issue
We appealed to representatives of the government, the parliament…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 100 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 750 shots toward the Artsakh military positions…
Stepanakert: Attempts to look at Azerbaijani actions through rose-tinted glasses will lead to dire consequences
“We must never forget this…
Karabakh FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, territorial integrity
According to him, the foreign ministers of both countries hold discussions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos