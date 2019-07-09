Armenia Deputy PM, CoE experts discuss grounds for disciplinary proceedings against judges

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received today high-level experts of the Council of Europe Diana Kovacheva (former Minister of Justice of Bulgaria, current Deputy Human Rights Defender of Bulgaria) and Gerhard Reisner (former president of the Consultative Council of European Judges, the International Association of Judges and the European Association of Judges), with the accompaniment of Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the meeting with the experts and discussed with the European colleagues the priorities in the judicial-legal sector and the anti-corruption field.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to specification of the grounds and procedures for instituting disciplinary proceedings against a judge and the scope of authorities entitled to institute disciplinary proceedings against a judge, the toolkits of the Anti-Corruption Court and Anti-Corruption Committee, improvement of the institution of declaration of the assets, revenues and expenditures of officials and other issues. The interlocutors also discussed the steps that the Armenian government will be taking in the fight against corruption and exchanged views on elimination of the flaws in the judiciary and on the search for effective solutions.