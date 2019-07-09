News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM, CoE experts discuss grounds for disciplinary proceedings against judges
Armenia Deputy PM, CoE experts discuss grounds for disciplinary proceedings against judges
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received today high-level experts of the Council of Europe Diana Kovacheva (former Minister of Justice of Bulgaria, current Deputy Human Rights Defender of Bulgaria) and Gerhard Reisner (former president of the Consultative Council of European Judges, the International Association of Judges and the European Association of Judges), with the accompaniment of Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the meeting with the experts and discussed with the European colleagues the priorities in the judicial-legal sector and the anti-corruption field.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to specification of the grounds and procedures for instituting disciplinary proceedings against a judge and the scope of authorities entitled to institute disciplinary proceedings against a judge, the toolkits of the Anti-Corruption Court and Anti-Corruption Committee, improvement of the institution of declaration of the assets, revenues and expenditures of officials and other issues. The interlocutors also discussed the steps that the Armenian government will be taking in the fight against corruption and exchanged views on elimination of the flaws in the judiciary and on the search for effective solutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Parliament starts extraordinary meeting with minute of silence in memory of road accidents’ victims
An extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly of Armenia is being held Tuesday…
 Newspaper: Serzh Sargsyan departed for Germany, Baden-Baden
Sargsyan is traveling to Germanyt with a special charter flight ordered by him…
 Armenia MFA hosts discussion on Fifth Report on protection of rights of national minorities
During the meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia touched...
 ARF-D meets with Yerkir Tsirani political party
The parties also discussed the formation of...
 Hrayr Tovmasyan: Armenia Constitutional Court not in crisis
As far as his collaboration with judge of the...
 Newspaper: Constitutional referendum may be held in spring of 2020
The issue of a referendum or the amendments to the parliament will be finally clarified only after the entire scope…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos