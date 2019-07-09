News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477
EUR
534.34
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador meets with Frontex Executive Director
Armenia Ambassador meets with Frontex Executive Director
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan met today with Executive Director of Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) Fabrice Leggeri, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Migration in the European Union and the areas of activity of the Agency were discussed during the meeting.

The parties thoroughly discussed issues on the partnership between the Agency and the relevant government agencies of Armenia. Touching upon the results of the visit that the Agency’s delegation paid to Armenia this past week, Fabrice Leggeri highly appreciated the work of the Armenian party from the perspective of complying with the conditions prescribed for the liberalized visa regime with the European Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos