Armenia FM addresses Karabakh citizens' rights at OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended and delivered a speech today at the OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering held under the title “From past action to future prevention: the OSCE’s niche in fostering stability in Europe and beyond” in Slovakia, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Mnatsakanyan touched upon the current challenges facing the OSCE in three dimensions and highlighted the fact that, in essence, the OSCE forms a part of European architecture that unites big and small states that attach great importance to comprehensive cooperation.
Touching upon the human dimension, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated that, overall, the human dimension underlies the work that is being carried out within the framework of comprehensive cooperation in Europe, even though there is currently regression.
He also stressed the importance of the institutions of the OSCE and emphasized that Armenia has greatly benefited from the cooperation with those institutions.
“We need to ensure the smooth functioning of the tools of the OSCE. For years, we have been engaged in smooth human dialogue within the framework of the OSCE, highly appreciating the role of civil society, and in my opinion, the attempts for regression are not justified.”
Armenia’s foreign minister considered the selective attitude towards human rights protection inadmissible. “There are conflicts within the framework of the OSCE. We need to adopt an approach to human rights protection that is not conditioned by status. There are places where people are working hard to promote human rights protection by creating relevant institutions since they don’t enjoy the support that many do. Human rights are not conditioned by status. We need to acknowledge this and find the necessary mechanism to disseminate human rights protection across the entire region of the OSCE, and, of course, this refers to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict concerns people and their lives and physical safety. This lies at the core of Armenia’s approach. In this context, I would like to mention the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs within the scope of which we are trying to find a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”
Armenia’s foreign minister also had meetings with several counterparts during the OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering.