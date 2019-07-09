Armenia FM meets with Swedish counterpart

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Sweden Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Margot Wallström was held today on the sidelines of the OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering taking place in Slovakia, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The interlocutors exchanged views on several items on the Armenian-Swedish agenda and reaffirmed their bilateral commitment to take active steps for further expansion and enrichment of the agenda.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s policy on the promotion of human rights protection, the strengthening of democratic institutions and targeted at judicial and legal reforms.
The foreign ministers highly appreciated the successfully growing cooperation between Armenia and Sweden within the frameworks of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the EU Eastern Partnership.
At the request of his Swedish counterpart, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the current state of the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s fundamental approach to and position on the settlement.