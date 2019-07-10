Extraordinary meeting of Armenian Parliament held in Yerevan

An extraordinary meeting of the Armenian National Assembly is being held in Yerevan on Wednesday.

There are several issues on the agenda, including the package of draft laws on introducing amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia and related laws, the draft law on introducing amendments and additions to the law on the Structure and Activity of the Government and the package of draft laws on amending the Law on Representative of the Republic Armenia at the European Court of Human Rights. These issues are to be discussed in the second reading.