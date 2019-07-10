Trump threatens veto of House defense bill on spendings

US President Donald Trump may impose a veto on the draft defense budget considered in the House of Representatives of the US Congress for $ 733 billion for the 2020 fiscal year, Reuters reported.
The US government is dissatisfied that the Democratic-controlled lower house of the legislature allocates the Pentagon $ 733 billion instead of the previously requested $ 750 billion.
The initiative of the House of Representatives is aimed at limiting the president’s ability to redirect funds from the Pentagon’s budget to legislators to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, and also limits the ability of the commander-in-chief to send troops to this border. Thus, the White House statement stresses that the Washington administration strongly opposes the provisions concerning the border.
The executive branch also opposes the proposal of the Democrats to ban the deployment of low-power nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles installed on submarines. Trump's opponents claim that such warheads will increase the risk of a nuclear war,.
The White House opposes provisions that exclude funding for the development of response measures after the US withdraws from the Russian-American INF treaty. In late June, the Senate of the US Congress approved a draft US military budget of $ 750 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. The US House of Representatives is considering its own version of the draft defense budget for the next fiscal year. After the congressmen are likely to adopt this initiative in the coming days, the legislators of both chambers will need to agree on the details of both projects. Both documents contain significant differences.