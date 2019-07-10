Minister: Armenian side interested in importing new Belarusian equipment

Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan accompanied by Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan visited the Minsk Tractor Factory, and got acquainted with the plant's production capacities, Ministry’s press service reported.

Belarusian tractors are in great demand in Armenia, the minister said adding the Armenian side is interested in importing the latest Belarusian tractors.

Belarusian Deputy Marketing Director of the company Alexander Kazakevich said the Minister that the supply of Belarusian tractors to Armenia has been carried out since 1992. A total of 1000 tractors have been imported. It is expected to supply 115 tractors to Armenia in 2019.

According to Kazakevich, the Belarusian company is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia.

The possibility of building Belarusian tractors in Armenia and exporting them from Armenia to the Near East countries was discussed at the meeting.

During the visit the Minister and the Ambassador also visited the Minsk Tractor Factory Museum, got acquainted with the history of the Belarusian tractors and the geography of supplies.