News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Tusk: I will visit Lake Sevan today
Tusk: I will visit Lake Sevan today
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In recognition of Armenian government’s reform efforts, the EU has almost doubled support in 2019, President of the EU Council Donald Tusk said in Yerevan.

These funds will help to implement priority projects, including infrastructure and environment.

“In this context I look forward to visiting Lake Sevan later today where EU will support the water management as agreed during the recent visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels. I will also have an opportunity to visit Sevanavank monument that testifies Armenia's millennia old imprint on Europe’s culture,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM receives delegation led by European Council President
Welcoming the President of the European Council to the...
 Armenia PM thanks Donald Tusk for EU position on Karabakh settlement
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of expanding relations with the EU countries…
 Tusk: Positive dynamics in Armenia created new opportunities for cooperation
“Solid judiciary is essential element of a mature democracy…
 Andrea Wiktorin nominated head of EU delegation to Armenia
Wiktorin is currently head of delegation to Belarus…
 European Council leader arrives in Armenia
Armenian Deputy PM, accompanied by the head of the EU delegation in the country, Ambassador Piotr Switalski…
 Vassilis Maragos: EU to provide comprehensive support to judicial-legal reforms in Armenia
During the meeting, the minister introduced the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos