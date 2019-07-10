Tusk: I will visit Lake Sevan today

YEREVAN. – In recognition of Armenian government’s reform efforts, the EU has almost doubled support in 2019, President of the EU Council Donald Tusk said in Yerevan.

These funds will help to implement priority projects, including infrastructure and environment.

“In this context I look forward to visiting Lake Sevan later today where EU will support the water management as agreed during the recent visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels. I will also have an opportunity to visit Sevanavank monument that testifies Armenia's millennia old imprint on Europe’s culture,” he added.