European Council President: Karabakh conflict does not have military solution
European Council President: Karabakh conflict does not have military solution
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

European Council President Donald Tusk said he had  discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The EU has been encouraged by the dynamics over the past year and the commitment to preparing the people for peace and a focus on humanitarian issues.  But we also share the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' concern about recent casualties along the Line of Contact as well as escalatory rhetoric. Both sides should show restraint and take measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and real talks,” he said in a press statement.

“The conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their focus on a fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act. The EU is already supporting peace-building activities and is ready to further support measures to prepare the populations for peace.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
