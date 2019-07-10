News
Digitain opens new regional office in UK
Digitain opens new regional office in UK
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

One of the industry’s largest software developers Digitain has announced about opening  a new UK regional office in Sheffield to support Digitain’s international growth plan. The opening of the Digitain office compliments the city of Sheffield’s continued development as a leading city for driving business and innovation.

The new office will be led by Simon Westbury as Head of the International Business Development Department. The new office will provide localised client facing and account management services in support of Digitain’s wider international growth plan, with new offices being planned in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Simon’s key short term role will be to drive business in the UK and ensure that Digitain remains at the forefront of the igaming market.

Simon Westbury, Head of International Business Development at Digitain, added: “I am delighted to be leading Digitain’s drive into the UK and wider regulated markets. Digitain is a company which is a market leader in the gaming industry and in keeping with our business principles of being as close to our partners as possible the opening of a UK office is an exciting development in helping us achieve our aims.”

The office opening follows a particularly productive year for Digitain, which has seen it expand its global footprint from Europe, through Asia and on to Africa and LatAm, with the industry’s most flexible, scalable and efficient software platform.
