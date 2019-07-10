Armenia National Security Service arrests Cassation Court official

The National Security Service of Armenia, within the scope of its functions targeted at the fight against corruption, has revealed and prevented a prima facie corruption crime related to an official of Armenia’s judiciary through large-scale operational intelligence measures.

As reported the press center of the National Security Service of Armenia, based on preliminary data, president of a non-governmental organization, a former attorney gave a bribe to an official of the Cassation Court of Armenia to make sure a court rendered a judicial act favoring a citizen of the Republic of Armenia under a civil case.

The amount was transferred under the operative supervision of employees of the National Security Service, and the specified persons were immediately caught and apprehended. The amount of the bribe has been found.

The Investigative Department of the National Security Service has instituted a criminal case in relation to the prima facie crime. Relevant measures are being taken to reveal other corruption crimes that the specified persons might have committed.