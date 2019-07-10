News
News
Armenia political party leader claims Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan have a deal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is painful to see that we don’t want to make reforms in the Constitution. This is what leader of Yerkir Tsirani political party Zaruhi Postanjyan told journalists today.

When asked if she believes there is a constitutional crisis in Armenia and if she has read the letter of judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan, she said the following: “I believe this has nothing to do with a legal dispute. This is a political dispute, and we are witnessing political events. It is painful to see that the incumbent authorities, that is, the government and parliament, want to keep the Constitution that was amended through falsifications, but say there is a so-called legal dispute related to the Constitutional Court,” she noted.

Postanjyan is certain that Serzh Sargsyan is still de facto governing the country through Nikol Pashinyan. “Let’s get back to the deal. Serzh Sargsyan said the Constitution needs to be maintained, and Nikol Pashinyan is also maintaining the Constitution because, in this format, it is easier to rule the country and keep de facto power in their hands through a fake Nikol. The public has to realize that having power does not only mean having people who represent you in parliament and government. Having power also means having ownership, but today, oligarchs are still the owners, and none of them wants to redistribute. If there hasn’t been any change, it means there hasn’t been change of power either.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
Photos