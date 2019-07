Supporters of Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan tried to close Tumanyan Street, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade reportedly had to pass.

A brawl occurred between Kocharyan’s supporters and police officers. Some protesters have been detained as a result of clashes.

At present, the situation in the center of Yerevan remains tense. The protesters are heading to the Kentron Police Department to release the detainees.