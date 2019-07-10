Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan visited today the central stadium of Stepanakert and inspected the preparatory activities to host the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

The head of state underscored the imperative to hold the Games at a high level, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper implementation of the activities.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.