News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan visited today the central stadium of Stepanakert and inspected the preparatory activities to host the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

The head of state underscored the imperative to hold the Games at a high level, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper implementation of the activities.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces
The parliamentary speaker also noted that the National Assembly had...
 Karabakh President confers Major-General rank to Jalal Harutyunyan
By the decree of President of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Bako Sahakyan: Arman Kirakossian was one of the best Armenian diplomats
"Arman Kirakossian was one of the best diplomats in Armenia
 Artsakh National Security Council urges political forces to act in accordance with requirements of Constitution
The National Security Service of Artsakh informs that all encroachments aimed at violating the constitutional order…
 Artur Mosiyan resigns as Artsakh Prosecutor General
"I express my deep gratitude to the authorities of the republic for trusting me this responsible position…
 Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan receives director of Matenadaran
Issues related to the realization of a number of cultural projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos