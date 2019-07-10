Armenia education minister receives Israel Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky.
Greeting the delegation led by the Ambassador, the minister emphasized that the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries is not being fully used.
The opportunities for cooperation with Israel’s MASHAV Agency in the fields of science and education, particularly in the context of training of specialists and exchange of experts were discussed during the meeting. The Ambassador expressed Israel’s willingness to host Armenian students so that they can pursue their studies to obtain PhDs and perform postdoctoral research.
“Enhancement of relations with Armenia is becoming more and more important for Israel. Like Armenia, Israel is also not rich in natural resources. People are our major wealth, and the investments in the education sector are very important in this regard,” Israel’s Ambassador noted.
Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan expressed Armenia’s willingness to support the Center for Armenian Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.