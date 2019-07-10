Turkey slams US statement on Turkish purchase of S-400s

Turkey urged the US to abandon steps that could damage their relations in connection with the purchase of Russian S-400s by Ankara, spokesperson for Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy said in a statement.
According to the US State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus, the position of Washington on the purchase of S-400s has not changed, Turkey will face negative consequences if it does not abandon them.
“Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said a statement made Tuesday by the U.S. State Department about Turkey’s purchase of the air defense system was incompatible with a previous meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump during last month's G20 Summit,” AA reported.
The purchase of the latest Russian S-400s air defense systems provoked an international scandal between Turkey and the US. Washington did not rule out the possibility of delaying or canceling the sale of Turkey’s newest F-35 fighters at all, but Turkey refused to make concessions. However, after the summit of G20 leaders in Osaka, the situation between the United States and Turkey became less tense, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.