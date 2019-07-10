Ministry issues statement on power outage in Armenia

There have been frequency shifts in the electric power system, and this had led to the operation of the protection systems of production stations. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.

“First, the 5th energy block of Hrazdan Hydroelectric Station was turned off, followed by the Yerevan Hydroelectric Station and smaller producers.

Currently, there are no frequency shifts in the system. Restorative works are underway, and power supply is gradually being restored.

A task force will be set up to examine the reasons behind the accident, and the public will receive information about the results later,” the statement reads.