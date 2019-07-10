Public discussions on Armenia's draft Anti-Corruption Strategy launched

A public discussion on the “Anti-Corruption Strategy and the 2019-2022 Action Plan for Implementation” draft decision of the Armenian government was held today with the participation of Deputy Minister of Justice Tigran Khachikyan. The discussion was organized by the Ministry of Justice and the Freedom of Information Center NGO.
The deputy minister expressed gratitude to the partnering non-governmental organizations for their active participation, emphasizing that the Ministry of Justice attaches importance to the involvement of the interested public in the development of such a fundamental document.
Presenting the three pillars of the Strategy (anti-corruption education, establishment of an anti-corruption institutional body and prevention of corruption), Tigran Khachikyan stated that various directions for the fight against corruption will be considered within the scope of those pillars.
Touching upon the selection of the differentiated model of the authorities with the competence to fight against corruption, Khachikyan stated that, according to the body developing the policy on the fight against corruption, two different functions can’t be combined, that is, the acceptance of declarations and preliminary investigation of corruption cases.
Summing up, Tigran Khachikyan informed the participants of the discussion that public discussions will also be held in other cities across Armenia.