UK Ambassador to US Kim Darroch resigns

UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch decided to resign after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed he had told 10 Downing Street that the Trump administration was “inept" and “clumsy,” CNN reported.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has already expressed regrets in connection with ambassador’s resignation.
“Good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice,” May said. “I want all our public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that. And I hope the house will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles — particularly when they are under pressure.”