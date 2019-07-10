Armenia PM receives delegation led by European Council President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the delegation led by him.

Welcoming the President of the European Council to the Government of Armenia, Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the enhancement of relations with the European Union is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities. “Mr. Tusk, I am glad to meet you again. The European Union is a key partner for Armenia. We attach importance to the cooperation with the EU for implementation of Armenia’s reforms agenda, and enforcement of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will contribute to the deepening of our partnership. We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the enhancement of Armenia-EU relations and are grateful to you for the effective cooperation,” the Prime Minister noted.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated that he is glad to be in Armenia and to have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. “Mr. Prime Minister, this is our first meeting in Yerevan. The European Union also attaches importance to the partnership with Armenia and the ongoing and effective dialogue initiated with you for further expansion and strengthening of our partnership,” the President of the European Council said.

The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues on the agenda of Armenia-EU relations.

Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the reforms being implemented by the government and talked about the steps that are being taken to establish an independent judiciary. The head of government stated that the functioning of an independent judiciary is a priority on Armenia’s agenda and that the country attaches great importance to the technical and financial assistance of European institutions, including the European Union. Donald Tusk stated that Europe fully trusts the logic of the judicial and legal reforms being implemented by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the government and expresses its willingness to help Armenia succeed in implementing the reforms.

Pashinyan and Tusk touched upon the future steps for liberalization of visas between Armenia and the European Union. Pashinyan stated that Armenia is interested in the launch of substantive dialogue in regard to this, and Tusk said he will transmit the message of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the EU member states.

The parties exchanged views on the course of ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by EU member states.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the European Council also exchanged views on regional issues and touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia stays true to the logic of settlement of the conflict peacefully and within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and expressed gratitude for the balanced position of the European Union and for defending the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Afterwards, the meeting of Pashinyan and Tusk continued in the format of personal talks, after which the two issued statements for the presses.

Later, Nikol Pashinyan and Donald Tusk toured Yerevan. After the tour, they continued their discussions during a working lunch.