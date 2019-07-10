Deputy minister on frequency shifts in electric power system

At 1:46, there was a frequency shift in the entire electric power system of Armenia, after which the 5th energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant and then Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and smaller power plants were turned off. This is what Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Hakob Vardanyan said during a press conference today.

According to him, the frequency shifts were ongoing. “The reason still remains unclear, but the electric power station is sustainable again, there are no frequency shifts, and the production capacities and supply of the electric power system are being restored.

Armenia’s electric power system is synchronically linked to the Iranian electric power system, and both countries feel the shifts. One of the versions is that the powerful frequency shift is due to the accident in Iran’s electric power system. We have contacted our Iranian colleagues, and they told us there have been such accidents in the same period, but we are not 100% sure,” the deputy minister said.

According to the deputy minister, a relevant task force will be set up, the reasons will be examined and those guilty for the power outage will definitely be punished.

The deputy minister assured that there is no need to worry. “There has not been and there will not be any technogenic disaster.”

He emphasized that, for the time being, the main baseline stations operating within the system were the 5th energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant and Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and hydroelectric stations. The nuclear power plant hasn’t been operating since June 1.