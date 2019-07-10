News
Two Armenian drivers beaten on Russian-Georgian border
Two Armenian drivers beaten on Russian-Georgian border
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Two drivers have been beaten on the Russian-Georgian border, Armenian Embassy in Georgia wrote on Facebook.

In the course of the incident that arose on domestic violence, two Armenian citizens have been injured

One of the drivers broke his arm, he was given first aid and transported to Armenia. The truck was also delivered to Armenia. The other driver got on his own and had already crossed the Georgian-Armenian border.

The Armenian Embassy in connection with this incident appealed to the law enforcement agencies and Georgian MFA, who assured that a legal assessment of the incident would be given.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
