Washington may introduce new sanctions against Tehran, Al-Jazeera reported, referring US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook.
According to Hook, the US wants to conclude a deal ratified by Congress with Iran to replace the 2015 nuclear deal.
The Trump administration believes that one of the shortcomings of the deal signed by Barack Obama is that it was not formally ratified by the US Congress, Reuters reported.
Iran has already announced that from July 7 it will increase the enrichment of uranium, above the level allowed by the nuclear deal.
According to Tehran, this is not a violation of the agreement, as provided for by a specific provision of the contract. Iran took this step after tightening sanctions from the US, which came out of the deal in May last year.
Iran states that the other parties to the deal, in particular Germany, UK and France, are not fulfilling their obligations under the agreement.