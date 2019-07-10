News
Armen Sarkissian to Donald Tusk: Armenia is country which shares European values
Armen Sarkissian to Donald Tusk: Armenia is country which shares European values
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Wednesday at the Presidential Palace the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Armenian President’s press service reported.

President Sarkissian welcomed the visit of Donald Tusk to Armenia and expressed confidence that he would enjoy greatly his visit to our country, especially because Armenia is country which shares European values. “Armenia has not only signed an agreement with the European Union, but also a country which, especially culturewise, is deeply European and has always been. Thus, it’s only natural that we are becoming closer to the European Union. Armenia has always been the cradle of the European values – starting from our religion, culture, to our literature and music,” President Sarkissian noted.

Speaking about the Armenia-EU relations, the President of Armenia expressed confidence that the relations with the EU would become even closer and deeper. “We have a great potential for that,” President Armen Sarkissian underscored. He invited Donald Tusk to visit Armenia with his family.

The President of the European Council expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that this was his third visit to Armenia, “I feel home here,” he said.

During their meeting, the President of Armenia and the President of the European Council exchanged views on the Armenia-EU agenda items as well as referred to the cooperation in various areas. 
