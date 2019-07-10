News
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.59/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.41 from Sunday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.88 (up by AMD 0.54), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 594.97 (up by AMD 0.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.48 (down by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.22, AMD 21,322.33 and AMD 12,396.08, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
