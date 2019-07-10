News
Toyota Hilux driver detained after Armenia Zod bridge car accident
Toyota Hilux driver detained after Armenia Zod bridge car accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A regional court of Ararat Province rendered today a decision to remand driver of a Toyota Hilux Soghomon Hakobyan (arrested for the tragic accident that took place on Zod Bridge) for two months, as reported Head of the Division for Information and Public Relations of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan.

The driver is charged with violating road traffic rules or rules for use of vehicles that caused the deaths of two or more persons due to carelessness.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 6, 2019 at around 3 p.m., GAZEL, Toyota Hilux and VAZ 21063 cars collided on Zod bridge in the city of Ararat. After the car accident, a fire broke out in the GAZEL and spread towards the Toyota Hilux and VAZ 21063.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the GAZEL and the five passengers died on the spot (one of the 6 bodies is the body of a male, and the remaining five bodies are bodies of females). The other passengers in the GAZEL, as well as the driver and passengers of the Toyota Hilux (total of 11 people) were transferred to medical centers with various bodily injuries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
