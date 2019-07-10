Microsoft corporate vice president one of speakers at WCIT 2019

Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Vahé Torossian will be one of the keynote speakers at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) .

“We’re proud to feature Vahé Torossian as one of the #WCIT2019 keynote speakers. Having more than 25 years of experience in his background and running multiple lines of business for Microsoft in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Vahé currently holds the position of Corporate Vice President at Microsoft,” says the statement on WCIT’s Facebook.

WCIT 2019 (https://wcit2019.org/get-tickets will be held on October 6-9 in Yerevan, Armenia.